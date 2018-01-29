Carpinteria Blanks Nordhoff, Sets Up Showdown With Santa Paula

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria put together some highlight-reel goals in beating Nordhoff, 4-0, in a Tri-Valley League boys soccer match at home on Monday night.

The Warriors won at Nordhoff, 1-0, on Friday. The two wins raise Carpinteria's league record to 5-1-1.

Gabriel Barajas got the scoring started Monday in the 25th. He finished a nice passing sequence that started from the goalkeeper. Four touches later, Barajas scored off a pass from Saul Hernandez.

Luis Garcia ripped a free kick that the Nordhoff goalkeeper coughed up and the opportunistic Barajas jumped on the loose ball and scored his second goal in the 29th minute.

Garcia made it 3-0 in the 55th minute, beating the goalkeeper "with a beautiful left-footed strike," said coach Leo Quintero.

Mario Jimenez finished the scoring with a 35-yard blast that traveled from left to right and banged into the net off the top right corner of the goal. Hernandez assisted on the play.

Cristian Estrada and Adrian Gonzalez teamed up at goal to combine for the shutout.

"Today was a great confidence booster, with great play from both our defense and offense," Quintero said.

The win sets up a first-place showdown with Santa Paula, which is also 5-1-1.

"Our boys have been preparing all season long for moments like these. It should be a great game for our team, school, fans and community to be a part of," said Quintero.





— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.