Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:47 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Soccer

Carpinteria Blanks Nordhoff, Sets Up Showdown With Santa Paula

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 29, 2018 | 9:48 p.m.

Carpinteria put together some highlight-reel goals in beating Nordhoff, 4-0, in a Tri-Valley League boys soccer match at home on Monday night.

The Warriors won at Nordhoff, 1-0, on Friday. The two wins raise Carpinteria's league record to 5-1-1.

Gabriel Barajas got the scoring started Monday in the 25th. He finished a nice passing sequence that started from the goalkeeper. Four touches later, Barajas scored off a pass from Saul Hernandez.

Luis Garcia ripped a free kick that the Nordhoff goalkeeper coughed up and the opportunistic Barajas jumped on the loose ball and scored his second goal in the 29th minute.

Garcia made it 3-0 in the 55th minute, beating the goalkeeper "with a beautiful left-footed strike," said coach Leo Quintero.

Mario Jimenez finished the scoring with a 35-yard blast that traveled from left to right and banged into the net off the top right corner of the goal. Hernandez assisted on the play.

Cristian Estrada and Adrian Gonzalez teamed up at goal to combine for the shutout.

"Today was a great confidence booster, with great play from both our defense and offense," Quintero said.

The win sets up a first-place showdown with Santa Paula, which is also 5-1-1.

"Our boys have been preparing all season long for moments like these. It should be a great game for our team, school, fans and community to be a part of," said Quintero.

 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 