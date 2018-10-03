Carpinteria Blows Out Fillmore in Water Polo

Carpinteria shut out Fillmore in the first half and romped to an 16-2 water polo win over Fillmore in a Citrus Coast League game.
The Warriors roared out to a 10-0 lead in the first half.
"Coby Gonzalez had a great performance from the two-meter position, showing off his stellar growth through the season," assistant coach Sergio Castaneda said. "Ben Persoon had a great performance with great defensive positioning that shut down any opportunity of Fillmore scoring when he was in the water, while also making intelligent offensive movements that netted the team multiple goals."
The Warriors (11-3) are 4-0 in league and face the Nordhoff Rangers in Ojai next Wednesday.