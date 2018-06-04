Carpinteria Bounces Back, Beats Malibu, 4-1

Baseball

Dominic Sturdivan doubled, tripled and drove in two runs to support the pitching of Chase Mayer and spark Carpinteria to a 4-1 victory over Malibu in a Tri-Valley League baseball game Friday at Calderwood Field.

It was a dramatic turnaround for the Warriors, who fell 15-1 at Malibu on Thursday.

Freshman Miles Souza had two big hits with a runner on third and the Malibu infield drawn in to pad the Carpinteria lead. Noah Nuño also had two hits and scored a run.

Coach Pat Cooney was impressed with the teamwork of Mayer and catcher Toby Spach.

"They were really in sync and very patient as the worked through the lineup," he said.

Mayer scattered four singles over seven innings and struck out four.

Cooney like how the team responded following its subpar game at Malibu.

"There were so many good little things in this game that don't show up in the line score," he said. "Some great plays by the outfielders, some key bunts to move runners around, some heady plays in the infield, and some really positive energy in the park.

"Maybe the best thing about the game was the response to some negative factors. We were pleased with the way the players separated yesterday from today and at bats from their jobs on defense."

Carpinteria is 4-6 overall and 1-3 in the TVL while Malibu is 4-7, 2-2.

The Warriors play at Fillmore on Wednesday.



