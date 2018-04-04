Girls Volleyball
Carpinteria Bounces Back After First Set to Take Down Fillmore
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | September 7, 2017 | 10:46 p.m.
After dropping the first set 21-25, the Carpinteria girls volleyball team recovered and won the next three straight 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 to defeat Fillmore 3-1 in a Frontier League matchup on Thursday.
The Warriors improved to 1-1 on the season and 1-0 in league play. Carpinteria next plays against Thacher on Tuesday.
