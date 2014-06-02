Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club ‘Sailing to Success’ After Annual Auction, Dinner

The Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club hosted its 30th annual Dinner & Auction in hopes of raising much-needed funds for its youth programming.

This year’s theme, "Sailing to Success," was chosen to emphasize the club’s ongoing mission “to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.”

The nautically decorated event was held at the Carpinteria Clubhouse. The event proudly recognized Gregg Carty as the 2014 honorary chair for his countless hours of serving the community through various events and serving on the City Council for over eight years. The club praised his commitment to improving society and acknowledged the impact he has had on youth and the future of the town.

The evening consisted of a silent auction, live auction, elegant dinner and a bit of entertainment from the children. Throughout the silent auction, attendees enjoyed the splendid outdoor weather while socializing and bidding on their favorite items. During the live auction, patrons had the chance to acquire one of a kind items and vacations to grand locations both locally and internationally.

The event served to draw the community together, bring attention to the club’s dynamic programming and raise money to support much-needed services such as children’s scholarships and a highly needed play structure for our day care program. The long-standing event is so well admired that attendees look forward to attending year after year.

Although the fundraiser did not bring in as much money as past years, the event was hugely successful thanks to all of the wonderful and hardworking individuals in the auction committee, as well as everyone who donated their time, auction items and financial support.

Event co-chairs Louise Cruz and Wade Nomura worked tirelessly to make this a fun and standout year for all attendees. Thanks to the more than 300 supporters attending, the event raised $87,000. The club had received an anonymous donation of $20,000 toward its $40,000 Bids for Kids appeal. Bids for Kids event night brought in just more than $13,000, and the club is working diligently on trying to raise the additional $7,000 in order to build its play structure. If you are interested in donating, please click here.

"These past two years we have been trying to make the event not only about raising much needed funding, but also fun, an event people want to come back to," club director Jamie Collins said. "We had a great time this year through our new interactive live auction frenzies! And we raised some critical funding for our club."



For the past 30 years, the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club has been able to keep its doors open and programs flourishing because of the income that the auction generates through the support of our local friends and families. The annual auction has become a staple in the community due to the amazing individuals who continuously work to make it a meaningful and memorable event. The club greatly appreciates everyone for attending and supporting Carpinteria’s youth.

The community is invited to join next year’s auction committee, as well as attend the 31st annual Dinner & Auction scheduled for a Saturday in May 2015.

For more information about how to get involved, please contact Collins at 805.684.1568.

— Jamie Collins is director of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Carpinteria.