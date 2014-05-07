Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club Auction, Dinner to Help Youths ‘Sail to Success’

The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County-Carpinteria is pleased to announce its 30th annual Benefit Auction and Dinner.

The nautical, “Sailing to Success”-themed event will take place at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club on Saturday, May 17, with the doors opening and silent auction bidding beginning at 5 p.m.

The funds generated by the auction, which last year amounted to more than $100,000, are a significant contribution to educational and sports programming at the Carpinteria Club. This year’s auction features more than 250 silent items, raffles and great live auction selections, including but not limited to: A Big Bear Week Long Cabin Retreat, Pick Your Paradise trips to Italy, Bali or Africa, or a Cabos Grill Party for 25.

“The auction is a fantastic event that brings together the great people of our community who truly care about the youth and the programs we provide daily. We strive to make our 30th auction even better as we 'Sail to Success' with amazing silent and live auction items, delicious food and a hosted bar," Carpinteria Club Director Jamie Collins said. "We are so fortunate to live in a community that has supported our mission for 30 years through our annual fundraising event. This event alone contributes to over 25 percent of the annual operating budget, and continues to grow year after year.”

Founded in 1967, the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club has been a staple in the community for over 45 years, serving more than 600 youth annually through after-school programs, day camps and athletics. With a mission to inspire all young people, especially those that need them most, funding for programs is not always readily available. With the help of the community, the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club hopes to raise enough money to cater to all youth and teen needs.

Tickets for the auction are $75 per person, or table packages are available. Donations for the live and silent auction will be accepted until May 12. Please contact [email protected] for any further information, or click here.