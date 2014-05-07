Monday, June 25 , 2018, 12:17 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club Auction, Dinner to Help Youths ‘Sail to Success’

By United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County | May 7, 2014 | 9:18 a.m.

The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County-Carpinteria is pleased to announce its 30th annual Benefit Auction and Dinner.

The nautical, “Sailing to Success”-themed event will take place at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club on Saturday, May 17, with the doors opening and silent auction bidding beginning at 5 p.m.

The funds generated by the auction, which last year amounted to more than $100,000, are a significant contribution to educational and sports programming at the Carpinteria Club. This year’s auction features more than 250 silent items, raffles and great live auction selections, including but not limited to: A Big Bear Week Long Cabin Retreat, Pick Your Paradise trips to Italy, Bali or Africa, or a Cabos Grill Party for 25.

“The auction is a fantastic event that brings together the great people of our community who truly care about the youth and the programs we provide daily. We strive to make our 30th auction even better as we 'Sail to Success' with amazing silent and live auction items, delicious food and a hosted bar," Carpinteria Club Director Jamie Collins said. "We are so fortunate to live in a community that has supported our mission for 30 years through our annual fundraising event. This event alone contributes to over 25 percent of the annual operating budget, and continues to grow year after year.”

Founded in 1967, the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club has been a staple in the community for over 45 years, serving more than 600 youth annually through after-school programs, day camps and athletics. With a mission to inspire all young people, especially those that need them most, funding for programs is not always readily available. With the help of the community, the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club hopes to raise enough money to cater to all youth and teen needs.

Tickets for the auction are $75 per person, or table packages are available. Donations for the live and silent auction will be accepted until May 12. Please contact [email protected] for any further information, or click here.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 