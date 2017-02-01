Carpinteria Boys Defeated by Santa Clara

Boys Basketball

Free throws made the difference in Santa Clara's 46-40 win over Carpinteria in Tri-Valley League boys basketball game on Wednesday night,

The Saints made six free throws down the stretch to win the closely contested game.

"We had several scoring opportunities but weren't able to put the ball in the hoop, thus we came up short," said Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzalez.

Carpinteria is 11-12 and 3-7 in league.



