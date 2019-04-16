Carpinteria Boys Edge Fillmore by 1 Point in Citrus Coast League Meet

The Rinaldi brothers each won an event, helping the Carpinteria boys track & field team edge Fillmore 58-57 in a Citrus Coast League meet on Tuesday at Fillmore.
Fillmore won a close girls competition 61-57.
Caesar Rinaldi, a sophomore, captured the 100 meters in 11.87, while junior Victor Rinaldi took the 400 in 52.04.
Carpinteria also got wins from Isaac De Alba in the shot put (46-0), Kameron Dayka in the long jump (18-0), Ever Santamaria in the triple jump (36-5) and Saul Hernandez in the 200 (24.15).
For the Carpinteria girls, Josie Gordon won the 100 and 200 in times of 13.70 and 30.60. Shaylah Alvarez doubled in the long jump and triple jump (14-7 and 31-5). Lucy Light captured the 100-meter hurdles in 17.82 seconds while Alejandra Cardona took the 300m hurdles in 56.08 seconds.
Fatima Cervantes and Grace Lewis won the vertical jumps. Cervantes went 4- 6 in the high jump while Grace cleared 6-6 in the pole vault.
The Warriors will compete at the County Championships at Santa Ynez on Saturday.