Carpinteria Boys, Girls Capture Spring Break Meet

Track & Field

Carpinteria won its annual Spring Break track & field meet with Cate, Bishop Diego and Fillmore on Wednesday afternoon.

The Carpinteria boys won with 84 points, followed by Cate (58), Fillmore (54) and Bishop Diego (24). The Warriors girls scored 65 points to take first place. Cate was second with 54 points, Fillmore had 53 and Bishop Diego 15.

Carpinteria’s boys got double wins from Wyatt Stevenson in the 100 (11.41) and 200 meters (23.40), Terrell Richardson in the 300 hurdles (48.70) and high jump (5-0) and Daniel Burquez in the long jump (20-0) and triple jump (41-3.50).

Cate’s Kyril Van Schendel pulled away to win the 1600 in 4:34.90.

Brilee Pearson of Bishop Diego took the 400 in 1:00.30.

Mikela Keefer won the 1600 (5:39.72) and 3200 (12:14.54) and Annalisa DeAlba took the shot put (31-7.50) and discus (102-09) for the Carpinteria girls.

Rivers Sheehan of Cate took the triple jump (36-09) and long jump (15-5.50) and Elle Smith of the Rams won the 100 (13.12) and 200 (27.1).

