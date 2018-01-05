Carpinteria Boys Open Season With 3-0 Shutout of Fillmore

Boys Soccer

The Carpinteria boys soccer team opened their season with a 3-0 shutout of defending Tri-Valley League champion Fillmore on Friday at home.

Eddie Mendoza fed an open Diego Perez who made a nice run up the left flank for the early 1-0 score for Carpinteria.

In the 34th minute, Saul Hernandez made a nice sprint with the ball outrunning his opponent followed by a strong cross to the far post, where Gabe Barajas put the ball in the back of the net to make the score 2-0 going into the break.

Luis Garcia rounded out the scoring for the Warriors with an "olimpico," curling a beautiful ball into the net off a corner kick.

Alberto Arroyo made his debut at goalkeeper and finished the match with three saves and a clean sheet.

"This past month has been challenging for our team considering the Thomas fire, winter break and some unfortunate injuries to some of our key players," explained Carpinteria head coach Leonardo Quintero. "Today we adjusted our chips and played a smart game. We had little room for error with a really, really, thin supporting cast having only one substitute on the sideline."

