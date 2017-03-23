Carpinteria Boys Sweep Malibu

The Carpinteria boys volleyball team swept league opponent Malibu on Thursday, 25–15, 25–11, 25–20 in an away matchup.
Travis Mead led the way for the Warriors (7-2, 5-2) with 21 assists as setter in the final two sets. Jack Gay notched seven kills and four digs while Ben Medel posted two blocks and six kills. Jonathan Flores earned four blocks and five kills.
"We gained control of the match in the first set and never looked back," explained Carpinteria coach Dino Garcia.
