Carpinteria Boys Tennis Opens Season With a 15-3 Win

Tennis

The Carpinteria boys tennis team started the season off on a good note, winning their opening non league match versus Channel Islands, 15-3.

"He only dropped four games total and looked to be in mid-season form," said coach Charles Bryant.

Carlos Costilla swept his three singles sets to pace Carpinteria to a 15-3 tennis win over Channel Islands in the season opener on Tuesday.

Austin Stone won two sets before being subbed out.

In doubles, Esteban Zapata led the way with his sweep with partners Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson and Sam Castillo.

Carpinteria's Thursday game with Santa Barbara has been postponed due to weather.

