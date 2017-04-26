Carpinteria Boys Win First TVL Dual Meet

Track & Field

Burquez took the long jump (19-11.50), triple jump (41-10.25) and 200 meters (24.00) and came in second (12.25) to teammate Wyatt Stevenson (11.71) in the 100. Bernardo Cardona was a double winner in the 1600 (4:55.46) and 3200 meters (11.15.43). Freshman Victor Rinaldi won the 400 (54.15), Marcos Alpizar won the 800 with a new personal record (2:11.83) and Wyatt Stevenson earned a victory in the 100 meters. Annalisa DeAlba won the shot put (32-6.25) and discus (112-02) with seasonal bests in both throws. Mikela Keefer captured wins in both the 1600 (5:37.75) and 3200 meters (12:08.31) and Shay Alexander won the 400 meters (1:04.88).

Daniel Burquez won three events and finished second in a fourth, leading the Carpinteria boys track & field team to its first Tri-Valley League dual meet victory of the season, a 77-58 deicsion over visiting Malibu.

Carpinteria boys won their fist Tri-Valley League dual meet of the season beating the Malibu Sharks. The Warrior girls lost to the first place Sharks.

