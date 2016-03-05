Carpinteria Boys Win Rincon Relays

Track & Field

Carpinteria opened the track and field season with a team win in the boys competition and a second-place finish for the girls at the Rincon Relays on Saturday.

Led by double winners Chance Wright and Tim Jimenez, the Warriors scored 140 points to beat five other schools. The Carpinteria girls finished second behind Santa Ynez, 132-111.

Gaby Fantone won the 100 and 300 hurdles for the Warriors and Wright did the same for the boys team. Jimenez doubled in the long jump and triple jump and was a member of a winning 4x100 relay team.

Jimmy Graves of the Warriors captured the pole vault and ran on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.

