Prep Roundup

Carpinteria Boys Win in Track; Dos Pueblos Golfers Prevail; DP Lacrosse Falls; Bishop VB Sweeps

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 10, 2016 | 6:25 p.m.

Ryan Springer, Wyatt Stevenson and Chance Wright won two events, sparking Carpinteria's boys track team to a 75-61 win over Santa Paula in a non-league dual meet on Thursday at Carpinteria.

The Carpinteria girls lost 80-55. Mikela Keefer was the only double winner for the Warriors girls, setting meet records in both 16000 and 3200-meter races.

Springer won the long and triple with personal records in both jumps. Stevenson, a sophomore won the 100 and 200 and Wright captured both hurdle races. Jimmy Graves set a meet record in the pole vault with a height of 12-1 1/2

GIRLS LACROSSE

Royal 15, Dos Pueblos 12

Dos Pueblos and Royal battled back and forth in a girls lacrosse game on Thursday before the Highlanders scored three goals in the last eight minutes to pull out a 15-12 win.

Jamie Sharpe scored five goals to lead the Chargers (1-1), Mika Henrickson had three goals and Serina Applebaum added two.

GOLF

Dos Pueblos 430, Valencia 443

Zach Steinberger and Joseph Pignati each shot 84s to lead Dos Pueblos to the non-league win on a challenging Sandpiper Golf Course. The Chargers are 3-1.

Dos Pueblos scores

Zach Steinberger 84
Joseph Pigatti 84
Mikha Benedictus 85
Andres Fairbairn 88
Luke Vigna 89

VOLLEYBALL

Bishop Diego 3, Orcutt Academy 0

Mike Agnoli had 10 kills to lead the Cardinals to a 25-16, 25-12, 25-16 sweep in a non-league match at Laguna Blanca on Thursday.

Austin Bohnett added six kills and setter Brolin Parris handed out 36 assists.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

