Carpinteria Branch Library to Hold ESL Tutor Training Course for New Volunteers

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Adult Literacy Program needs new volunteer tutors. Tutors help other adults build the reading, writing, English and other skills needed for work, family and lifelong learning.

The library will offer a three-hour “Fast Track” ESL tutor training course on Saturday, Aug. 27. The class, which will prepare new volunteers to get started as ESL tutors at their local branch, will meet at the Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave.

Free library tutoring helps adult learners reach their personal goals, including building job skills, preparing for higher education and learning how to help their own children with schoolwork.

Tutors are matched at the library and time that they choose. Tutoring is offered at all library branches, including Santa Barbara, Eastside, Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, Solvang and Buellton.

New volunteers are asked to make a six-month commitment to tutoring and to sign up for the training course by calling 805.564.5619 or contacting [email protected].

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for more information about library locations, hours, programs and collections. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Beverly Schwartzberg is the adult literacy coordinator at the Santa Barbara Library System.