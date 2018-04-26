Carpinteria Breaks Foothill Tech’s Undefeated Season With 12-6 Win

Tennis

Carpinteria boys tennis stayed unbeaten in Frontier League play by cracking another undefeated squad, Foothill Tech, with a 12-6 win.

"We had a hard time building momentum in many of our sets and just could not put away the Dragons until late in the match," Warriors coach Charles Donelan said after the match.

Luke Nahooikaika-Jackson Phillips swept their sets, as did Solomon Nahooikaika-Kirby Zapata. Cameron Gralewski-Ian McCurry also had a winning day, going 2-1.

Jeremy Saito finished 2-1 in singles, finding a rhythm in his third set. Myles Morgan and Carlos Costilla each went 1-2 but finished strong to help propel the Warriors to victory.

Carpinteria (13-3, 7-0) plays Cate in the second of back-to-back matches on Friday before a rematch with Foothill Tech next week. The Frontier League individual tournament takes place at the end of next week.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.