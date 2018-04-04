Carpinteria Breaks Into Win Column

Football

Carpinteria scored its first points of the football season and earned its first victory on Friday night, beating Nordhoff, 10-7, at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

Jacob Garside ran for the Warriors' first touchdown in the second quarter and they took a 7-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Nordhoff tied the score in the third quarter, and it remained 7-7 until Carpinteria's Brian Garcia kicked a 25-yard field goal with 4 minutes left in the game.

Nordhoff drove down the field, but Terrell Richardson picked off a pass to clinch the victory for the Warriors.

