Carpinteria Breaks Through in 8th, Beats Malibu, Clinches 3rd in TVL

Baseball

Carpinteria broke through with four runs in the eighth inning and beat Malibu 4-0 to clinch third place in the Tri-Valley League baseball standings.

The Warriors are 8-3 in league and 15-6 overall.

Carpinteria's Sal Delgado and Malibu's Dylan Ross were locked in pitcher's duel as the game remained scoreless through seven. The Warriors got to Ross in the eighth as Jonah Spach slugged a bases-loaded double for two RBIs. That was immediately followed by a two-run double off the bat of Delgado.

The Warriors defense preserved the shutout for Delgado with a scoreless bottom of the 8th inning.

Delgado improved to 8-2 on the season. The Sharks mustered just three hits and six baserunners through the course of the game. Delgado fanned eight and threw 114 pitches over eight frames.

"The patience and readiness that the players brought to the contest was impressive," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "With Malibu's senior day celebration, all of the normal pregame routine was adjusted. It was great to see our boys tip their caps to the Sharks and then battle them at every single opportunity."

Cooney noted that the eight TVL wins marks a modern day high for the program "and each one of the wins was hard earned. We have enjoyed the chance to honor our group of seniors this week and look forward to a good conclusion to the regular season."

The Warriors host the Sharks at John Calderwood Field in the final regular season game for both teams on Thursday.

Carpinteria…000 000 04 — 4 5 1

Malibu… 000 000 00 — 0 3 0

Delgado and Spach, T.

Ross, Hughes(8) and Ray

WP Delgado (8-2)

LP Ross (4-4)

2B C; Martinez, Spach, J., Delgado M; Ray

