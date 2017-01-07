Carpinteria Breaks Through, Wins First Match in TVL Opener

Boys Soccer

Gabriel Barajas scored with nine minutes left in regulation time and Brian Garcia made a spectacular save in the last minute to give Carpinteria its first boys soccer win of the season, a 1-0 decision at defending champion Santa Paula in the Tri-Valley League opener on Friday night.

Barajas received a pass from Alex Ramirez, drove the ball to the top of the 18-yard box and unleashed a shot that deflected off several players before it slipped past the Santa Paula goalkeeper in the 71st minute.

In the last minute, Garcia, who was playing goalkeeper for only the second time this season, came up huge to protect the lead. He dived across the goalmouth and knocked away a shot that was headed for the upper right corner of the goal.

It was the first win in eight matches for the Warriors (1-6-2, 1-0).

"It has not been the ideal preseason for us, and to see the satisfaction on our boys after the game it truly gives immense value to the hard work the group has put in on the practice field," said Carpinteria coach Leonardo Quintero.

Quintero lauded the contributions from Alberto Arroyo, Solomon Nahooikaika, Abel Gutierrez and Eddie Mendoza.