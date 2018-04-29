Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 10:24 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Carpinteria Builds Momentum With Shutout Against Santa Ynez

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 29, 2018 | 4:27 a.m.

Chase Mayer and Noah Nuño combined on a two-hit shutout for Carpinteria in a 2-0 non-league win over Santa Ynez on Saturday at John Calderwood Field.

Mayer threw three hitless innings, with two strikeouts and two walks. Nuño gave up two hits, struck out seven and walked two over the final four innings.

Nuño also figured in the offense as he hit a sun single in the fourth inning and was driven in on a long double by Toby Spach. Spach alertly scored from second base on an RBI groundout by Dominic Sturdivan.

Freshman Miles Souza had two hits in the game for the Warriors (6-10).

"Once again, the battery really set the tone for the game," coach Pat Cooney said. "Both Mayer and Nuño were really efficient and Spach did his normal good job of managing hitters and counts.  The pitchers and coaches trust him to call the game and direct traffic."

Spach erased two Pirate baserunners, one on a broken hit-and-run play and one on a missed bunt play.

"Big picture, the team played really well this week and grabbed wins from two really good Los Padres League teams," Cooney said of Saturday's game and an earlier win against Cabrillo.  "Usually our game with the Pirates comes right at the opening of the season so it was different to play them after a bit of regular season experience.  Coach Dickey and the Pirates have their eyes on a strong finish to league play and the Warriors are feeling good going into the last two regular weeks of the season with the hopes of making their sixth straight CIF-SS playoff appearance."

Carpinteria returns to Tri Valley League play with a two-game set with Nordhoff.  Wednesday's game is at home at John Calderwood Field.
 

