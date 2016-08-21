Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 8:57 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Burglary Suspect Arrested After Assaulting Deputies

By Lt. Rob Plastino for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | August 21, 2016 | 2:38 p.m.
Sage Wyttenberg Click to view larger
Sage Wyttenberg

Two Sheriff’s Deputies working in the contract city of Carpinteria were treated and released from Cottage Hospital today after a violent attack by a burglary suspect.

At approximately 7 a.m. Saturday, the deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Franciscan Court in ​Carpinteria for a subject burglarizing a vehicle.

Upon arrival, the suspect had fled into the 3900 block of Via Real. Deputies searched that area and located the suspect hiding in a creek bed, later identified as 33 year-old Sage Wyttenberg of Santa Barbara. It appeared Wyttenberg was actively under the influence of stimulants.

Wyttenberg was arrested after deputies located stolen property on his person from burglaries in the area.

A search of the surrounding areas uncovered a plethora of additional stolen property including jewelry and bicycles. Multiple victims in Carpinteria were identified through the investigation.

During the transport to the Santa Barbara County Jail, Wyttenberg slipped his handcuffs to the front on three separate occasions.

While attempting to re-restrain him on the third occasion behind a local nursery, ​Wyttenberg charged out of the patrol unit and violently attacked the two deputies.

Wyttenberg attempted to escape custody and struck the deputies with a nearby large metal industrial fan housing and a metal pipe. Deputies deployed a Taser and impact weapons in an attempt to overcome ​Wyttenberg’s resistance and prevent his escape.

Wyttenberg continued his violent attack and fled the area on foot. Deputies chased Wyttenberg on foot and he again attacked them.

Deputies again utilized impact weapons until Wyttenberg was able to grab ahold of one of the deputy’s batons. Additional ​SBSO deputies arrived shortly thereafter and Wyttenberg was restrained.

Two sheriff’s deputies were transported to Cottage Hospital where they were treated for multiple injuries. Wyttenberg was also transported to Cottage Hospital where he was admitted for multiple injuries.

He was later medically cleared and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $500,000 for charges including possession of stolen property, escape, residential and vehicle burglary, possession of burglary tools, battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest with injury.

The City of Carpinteria contracts with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office for police services.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 