Carpinteria Burglary Suspect Arrested After Assaulting Deputies

Two Sheriff’s Deputies working in the contract city of Carpinteria were treated and released from Cottage Hospital today after a violent attack by a burglary suspect.

At approximately 7 a.m. Saturday, the deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Franciscan Court in ​Carpinteria for a subject burglarizing a vehicle.

Upon arrival, the suspect had fled into the 3900 block of Via Real. Deputies searched that area and located the suspect hiding in a creek bed, later identified as 33 year-old Sage Wyttenberg of Santa Barbara. It appeared Wyttenberg was actively under the influence of stimulants.

Wyttenberg was arrested after deputies located stolen property on his person from burglaries in the area.

A search of the surrounding areas uncovered a plethora of additional stolen property including jewelry and bicycles. Multiple victims in Carpinteria were identified through the investigation.

During the transport to the Santa Barbara County Jail, Wyttenberg slipped his handcuffs to the front on three separate occasions.

While attempting to re-restrain him on the third occasion behind a local nursery, ​Wyttenberg charged out of the patrol unit and violently attacked the two deputies.

Wyttenberg attempted to escape custody and struck the deputies with a nearby large metal industrial fan housing and a metal pipe. Deputies deployed a Taser and impact weapons in an attempt to overcome ​Wyttenberg’s resistance and prevent his escape.

Wyttenberg continued his violent attack and fled the area on foot. Deputies chased Wyttenberg on foot and he again attacked them.

Deputies again utilized impact weapons until Wyttenberg was able to grab ahold of one of the deputy’s batons. Additional ​SBSO deputies arrived shortly thereafter and Wyttenberg was restrained.

Two sheriff’s deputies were transported to Cottage Hospital where they were treated for multiple injuries. Wyttenberg was also transported to Cottage Hospital where he was admitted for multiple injuries.

He was later medically cleared and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $500,000 for charges including possession of stolen property, escape, residential and vehicle burglary, possession of burglary tools, battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest with injury.

The City of Carpinteria contracts with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office for police services.