Carpinteria Can’t Come Up With Clutch Hits, Loses to Malibu

Baseball

Carpinteria stranded nine base runners, including six in the first three innings, and suffered a 6-0 baseball home loss agianst Malibu on Wednesday.

Malibu scored a run in the first inning, three in the fifth and single runs in the sixth and seventh.

"When a team is scuffling, there is a tendency for players to press and leave their normal approach," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "Confidence is shaken in terms of trusting skills and preparation. Luckily, our playoff picture has not changed but we are almost getting into some must-win games. We need to get over the rough patch in a hurry."

The Warriors (10-7, 3-6 in the TVL) will complete the season series with the Sharks at Malibu on Friday.



