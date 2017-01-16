Carpinteria Can’t Cool Off Malibu in Second Half

Boys Basketball

After a low-scoring first half, Malibu got hot in the second half and beat Carpinteria, 56-49, in a non-league boys basketball game on Monday.

"Their best scorer caught fire and hit six threes and scored 28 of their 44 points in the second half," said Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzalez. "I did not do a good job of making the defensive adjustment to quiet him down."

The Warriors held Malibu to 12 points in the first half, but their offense also struggled, scoring just 16.

"Several good scoring opportunities were missed," said Gonzalez.

Carpinteria (9-9, 1-4) travels to Nordhoff on Wednesday.

