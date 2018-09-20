Carpinteria Can’t Cool Off Red-Hot Cate

Girls Volleyball

Cate played at a high level from the start and swept Carpinteria, 25-14, 25-16, 25-13 in a girls volleyball match on Thursday.

"We played like a fine-tuned machine," Cate coach Greg Novack said.

The Rams had their best serving performance of the season, ripping off 18 aces, and best hitting (.195 average), passing (1.91) and 41 digs and four blocks, Novack reported

Junior team captain Grace Blankenhorn led the team in serve-receive passing with a 2.14.

"Grace does a great job directing traffic on the court and understanding what needs to happen when things are not going as planned," Novack said. "Grace looks for direction from the coaches and makes it happen on the court, a true trait of a good libero."

Junior Maya Blattberg led the Rams in the attack with an amazing .562 hitting percentage, a season-best for the team. Freshman Chidera Chukwumerji, junior Kenzie Davidson and sophomore Grace Johnson contributed to the successful evening by collecting six kills apiece.

"Their defense was solid, their blocking was consistent all night," Carpinteria coach Dino Garcia said of the Rams. "We put up a good fight, however, Cate proved to be too much for Carpinteria to handle."

Cate (3-0 in league) will continue league play this Saturday with a match at home against Thacher.

Carpinteria falls to 2-3 in league and 2-5 overall. The Warriors host their Fall Classic tournament on Saturday.

