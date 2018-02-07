Carpinteria Can’t Find Shooting Touch in 2nd Half at Nordhoff

Boys Basketball

Carpinteria suffered a cold-shooting night and dropped a 62-49 boys basketball decision against Nordhoff in Ojai on Wednesday night.

The loss leaves the Warriors at 4-8 in the Frontier League and 4-9 overall.

"We came out slow and couldn't overcome a bad shooting night," said coach Henry Gonzalez. "We were down by six at half but an unproductive third period did us in. They outscored us by 11 in the period."

Noah Nuño scored 24 points to lead Carpinteria and Dom Sturdivan added nine."

