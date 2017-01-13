Carpinteria Can’t Hold Lead, Falls to Grace Brethren, 4-3

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria let a two-goal lead slip away and suffered a 4-3 loss to Grace Brethren in a Tri-Valley League boys soccer match at home on Friday.

Grace Brethren rallied from 2-0 early in the second half and a 3-2 deficit in the last five minutes, scoring the game winner in extra time.

"Our young group of boys only played a 77-minute game and paid the ultimate price by losing focus and ultimately the game," said coach Leonardo Quintero.

Everything was going right for the Warriors in the first half. Armando Soriano scored off a Diego Perez assist in the 14th minute and goalie Brian Garcia stopped a penalty kick in the 33rd.

Luis Garcia scored in the 54th minute to make it 2-0.

Grace Brethren fought back and scored in 56th and again in the 60th minute to tie the score at 2-2.

The Warriors regrouped and scored what seemed to be the game winner in the 77th minute, when Vincent Gonzalez finished off a give-and-go play with Marco Villarreal.

Grace Brethren came back and scored the tying goal in the 79th minute and the game winner in the 82nd.

"TVL is not the type of league in which you have the freedom to slack off and think you have the game put away," said Quintero. "I am certain this loss has aligned things into perspective for our team and mistakes like the ones made tonight will not take place ever again."

