Carpinteria Can’t Hold Off Relentless Santa Paula

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria rallied from a two-goal deficit, but the Warriors couldn't hold off a relentless Santa Paula attack and dropped a 4-3 decision in a Tri-Valley League boys soccer match on Thursday at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

The visiting Cardinals scored the game-winning goal two minutes after Armando Soriano tied the score in the 57th minute.

Santa Paula opened the scoring in the wide-open game in the ninth minute. Carpinteria came back three minutes later and equalized when Maclain Clayton finished an assist from Vincent Gonzalez.

The Cardinals regain the lead in the 16th minute and went ahead 3-1 on a penalty kick.

Carpinteria gained momentum going into halftime, when Soriano scored in the final minute of the first half to make it a 3-2 game.

"Tonight's game sums up TVL and it demonstrates perfectly how even all teams are across the board and it's anyone's game," said Carpinteria coach Leonardo Quintero. "I know all 18 players involved for the Warriors tonight gave it all they had. Santa Paula played a great match and we tip our hat off to them.

"We now have four league games remaining and will attempt a 4-0 run to the finish line."

Carpinteria is 2-3-1 in league play.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.