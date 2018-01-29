Carpinteria Can’t Keep Pace With St. Bonaventure in Second Half

Boys Basketball

Carpinteria stayed close to CIF-ranked St. Bonaventure in the first half, but the Seraphs dominated in the second half and beat the Warriors, 75-44, in a Tri-Valley League boys basketball game on Monday night.

The Warriors were down by only five points before St. Bonaventure hit a pair of three-pointers to to up 38-27.

"I felt good about our focus and effort in the half," Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzalez said. "The second half was a struggle for us as the Seraphs slowly pulled away."

St. Bonaventure (8-0 in league) is ranked 10th in Division 4AA.

Gonzalez said Roderick Hutchinson played well off the bench, scoring nine points and providing solid defense.

He said the team needs to step it up if it wants to make the playoffs. The Warriors are 2-7 overall and 2-6 in league.

"We need to put two good halves together the next two games versus Santa Clara and Santa Paula. These games are pivotal for us to be able to make the playoffs. We look forward for the challenge," Gonzalez said.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.