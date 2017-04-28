Carpinteria Can’t Make Up Early Deficit at Malibu

Baseball

Carpinteria scored two runs in the first inning, but Malibu answered with five in the bottom of the inning and two in the second and beat the Warriors 10-7 in a Tri-Valley League baseball game on Friday.

"Difficult to have a positive learning experience late in the year but that's what today's game was," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "We learned more about our personnel and plan to change the pace of our approach to everything. Anything that seemed lucky previously, is out the window. Time to change some routines and get after it in our final regular season series of the season."

The Sharks (8-10, 4-2) hit three doubles and a triple.

Chase Mayer led the Warrior attack with three hits while scoring three runs. Dominic Sturdivan had two hits and scored two runs while Toby Spach had a hit and scored twice.

The Warriors rallied for three runs in the seventh inning but fell short, leaving the tying run in the on-deck circle.



Carpinteria (10-8, 3-6) will play its final Tri Valley League games with a playoff berth on the line vs. Santa Paula beginning Wednesday at Santa Paula.



