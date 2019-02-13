Carpinteria Can’t Make Up Early Deficit, Loses in Division 7 Water Polo Semifinals

Water Polo

Carpinteria fought back from a 5-1 deficit but fell short and lost 9-6 to Flintridge Prep in a CIF-SS Division 7 girls water polo semifinal game on Wednesday at Pasadena Poly.



"We were unshaken and battled back," Carpinteria coach Sergio Castaneda said of the deficit.

The Warriors' stepped up on defense but they couldn't catch up to the Rebels.

"The girls were saddened by their defeat, but held their heads high knowing they played their hearts out," Castaneda said.

"The team has grown so much and the future is very bright for this very young team, especially since this was the first season for a lot of the athletes," he added. "It was historical in terms of CIF progress and a league championship."

