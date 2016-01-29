Carpinteria Can’t Overcome Foul Trouble, Loses to St. Bonaventure

Boys Basketball

Early foul trouble hurt Carpinteria in a 59-49 loss to St. Bonaventure in a Tri-Valley League boys basketball game on Friday night.

Center Brandon Jordan picked up his third four midway through the second quarter and had to come out of the game. The score was tied at 18-18 at the time.

"Bonny then went on a 21-4 run to close the half," said Carpinteria coach Johnny Ward.

The Seraphs pushed the lead to more than 20 points in the second half, and Ward decided to rest point guard Rayshaun Moore. He finished with eight points. Jordan was the team's high scorer with 11 points.

"Eli Correa had one of his better games this season and his aggressiveness with Rayshaun out opened up opportunities for others," Ward said. "Aaron Vargas also played very well with Rayshaun taking more rest than usual."

The Warriors are 13-9 and 3-4 in the TVL

