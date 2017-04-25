Carpinteria Can’t Score Low on Windy Day

Carpinteria hosted the fourth Frontier League match of the season on Tuesday at the Santa Barbara Golf Club, but couldn't find a way to keep their scores low.
Santa Clara led all teams with a 482 on the day. The Warriors shot 541.
James Irabon led Carpinteria with a 103, while Aidan Brown took home medalist honors with an 87.
