Carpinteria Can’t Slow Nordhoff Down All Night

Football

Carpinteria's football team struggled to get things going offensively against non-league opponent Nordhoff on Friday, falling 56-7 in Ojai.

The Warriors managed less than 100 yards of offense on the night as Nordhoff's defense was simply overpowering. The Rangers intercepted three passes and recovered a fumble in the game.

Nordhoff's Torrey Nicholson recorded two pick-sixes and a fumble recovery in a strong performance.

Carpinteria's lone touchdown came right before the end of the first half as quarterback Vance Keiser connected with wide receiver Terrell Richardson from 13-yards out to bring the score to within 35-7.

The Warriors fall to 1-2 on the season and travel south to take on Viewpoint next Friday.

