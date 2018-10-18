Carpinteria Captures Citrus Coast League Tennis Title

Tennis

Carpinteria captured a share of the first Citrus Coast League girls tennis title by beating Santa Paula, 17-1, on Thursday.

The Warriors were led by their doubles teams, with Vivi Torres/Leigh Pluma leading the way by going 3-0 and only dropping one game. Amy Perez/Karla Marin went 2-0 as did Josie Gordon/Vicky Delk, and both teams did not lose a game in their two wins. Jeannette Carrillo/Lexi Persoon went 1-0 as did Jazmyn Martinez/Jessica Cruz.

The Warriors share the league title with Malibu.

Next up is the CCL individual tournament at Hueneme on Tuesday and Thursday.

Carpinteria is now 17-6 overall and 9-1 in the Citrus Coast League.

