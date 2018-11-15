Carpinteria, Cate Boys Soccer Battle to 1-1 Draw

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria opened its boys soccer season with a 1-1 draw at city rival Cate on Thursday.

The Warriors, coming off winning CIF-Southern Section and Regional titles, scored first in the game. Angel Orozco collected a long throw-in from Solomon Noohakaika and tucked the ball away in the 12th minute.

Cate answered in the 20th minute on a 25-yard free kick by senior captain Bailor Jalloh. He curled the ball over the wall and into the lower left corner of the goal.

"We played a much more cohesive and attacking style of soccer today," Cate coach Peter Mack said. "Guys were tracking back on defense and tackling hard, and the result is that we won our fair share of 50/50 balls and were able to effectively counter attack.

"Jalloh and senior Jack Deardorff held the middle of the field all game and limited Carp to only a few long range shots from above the box."

Coach Leo Quintero has four players back from last year's championship team: Alex Ramirez, Eddie Mendoza, Jose Jimenez and Alberto Arroyo.

"We look to these young men to lead this group to our first Citrus Coast League title," said Quintero.

Quintero played several first-time varsity players in the game. He praised the play of Steven Zermeño, Enrique Gutierrez and sophomore Emilio Perez.

The Warriors next play on Nov. 27 at home against Dos Pueblos.

