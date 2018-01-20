Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:25 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Girls Soccer

Carpinteria, Cate Girls Play to 1-1 Draw in Girls Soccer

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 20, 2018 | 6:44 p.m.

Carpinteria and Cate battled to a 1-1 girls soccer draw in a Frontier League match on a windy Saturday afternoon on Shepard's Mesa.

Aisha Duarte blasted home a shot in the first minute for the Carpinteria and Cate equalized in the last few minutes of regulation.

"Cate's goal in the last few minutes was a bit of a fluke as the ball went vertical from a shot, hung up in the wind, bounced and hit the roof of the net," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "At that point we were definitely on our heels but we were not breaking.  Just an unfortunate bit of luck. But give Cate credit, they have added a few strong pieces to their roster and are definitely a different team from year's past."

Bryant praised the play of defender Alejandra Garcia and goalkeeper Laura Valdez.

"Laura made some amazing saves, but she made many of them seem routine," Bryant said. "She positioned herself well and was cat-like quick when she needed to be.

"On offense our chances were not as many in the second half, but we definitely had a few that with a bit of luck could have changed the dynamics of the game."

Carpinteria is 2-5-1 overall and 1-1-1 in league.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

