Carpinteria, Cate Winter Sports Athletes Earn MVP Honors

Three athletes from Carpinteria High and one from Cate earned MVP awards, and coaches from Carpinteria and Bishop Diego were honored by their peers in the Tri-Counties Athletic Association for winter sports.
The TCAA includes the Tri-Valley and Frontier Leagues.
Carpinteria’s girls soccer team won the Frontier League championship, and two members of the squad were named MVP’s on the all-league team. Laura Valdez was named the top goalkeeper and Alejandra Garcia the top defender. Both are juniors.
The Warriors's Charles Bryant was named Coach of the Year.
Two Warriors were picked to the all-league first team: junior forward Alejandra Alvarez and freshman midfielder Dayne Wagner.
Bishop Diego senior forward Jill Gianinni and Cate junior midfielder Isabella Montes de Oca were first-team selections.
Cate senior forward Christian Herman was name the Offensive MVP in the Tri-Valley League for boys soccer.
Local players named to the first team were Ryan Borchardt of Cate and Vincent Gonzalez and Brian Garcia of Carpinteria.
Also earning MVP honors was Carpinteria’s Nicole Poulos. The senior was voted the Goalkeeper of the Year in Tri-Valley League girls water polo.
James Coronado, who in his first year led Bishop Diego to second place in the Tri-Valley League for boys basketball, was named the TVL Coach of the Year.
Here is the list of local players on the All-Frontier and All-Tri-Valley League teams for winter sports.
Tri-Valley League Boys Basketball
Coach of the Year: James Coronado, Bishop Diego
First team
Terrell Richardson, Carpinteria, 11
Mitch Cota, Bishop Diego, 12
Dylan Street, Bishop Diego 11
Second team
Dominic Sturdivan, Carpinteria, 11
Will Goodwin, Bishop Diego, 11
Andrew Ziehl, Bishop Diego, 11
Honorable Mention
Nick Martel, Bishop Diego, 11
Luis Mendez, Bishop Diego, 11
Noah Nuno, Carpinteria, 10
Eli Correa, Carpinteria, 12
Chris Ramirez, Carpinteria, 10
TVL Boys Soccer
Offensive MVP: Christian Herman, Cate, 12
First Team
Ryan Borchardt, Cate, MF, 12
Vincent Gonzalez, Carpinteria, F, 11
Brian Garcia, Carpinteria, GK, 12
Second Team
Ben Jessup, Cate, D, 11
Gabriel Barajas, Carpinteria, MF, 11
Jovanny Avila, Carpinteria, MF, 11
Honorable Mention
Cate: Cullen Barber, GK, 10; Baker Fox, MF, 10
Carpinteria: Luis Garcia, 10; Alberto Arroyo, 10; Abel Gutierrez, 11.
Frontier League Girls Basketball
First Team
Kylie Koeper, Bishop Diego, G, 12
Natalie Whiting, Bishop Diego, G, 11
Amber Thiery, Cate, 12
Second Team
Ann Bentajado, Bishop Diego, F, 12
Morgan Prinz, Cate, F, 12
Honorable Mention
Bishop Diego: Veronica Morones, 12; Andrea Castellanos, 12
Cate: Maya Blattberg, Piper Brooks, Elle Smith.
Frontier League Girls Soccer
Goalkeeper of Year: Laura Valdez, Carpinteria, 11
Defender of Year: Alejandra Garcia, Carpinteria, 11
Coach of Year: Charles Bryant, Carpinteria
First Team
Alejandra Alvarez Carpinteria, F, 11
Dayne Wagner, Carpinteria, MF, 9
Jill Giannini, Bishop Diego, F, 12
Isabella Montes de Oca, Cate, MF, 11
Neema Mugofwa, Cate, MF, 9
Second Team
Elizabeth Estrada, Carpinteria, F, 12
Aisha Duarte, Carpinteria, MF, 11
Yaneli Silvia, Carpinteria, MF, 12
Aly Springer, Carpinteria, D, 9
Anna Coronado, Bishop Diego, D, 11
Clare Velez, Bishop Diego, MF, 11
Emily Burns, Cate, D, 11
Honorable Mention
Cate: Maddie Erickson, 10; Sophie Johnson, 11; Julia Farmer, 11
Carpinteria: Ava Gropper, 12; Erika Estrada, 9; Emmelly Santillon, 10.
Bishop Diego: Mariand Alvarez, 10; Claire Nelson, 12; Julia Gregson, 9.
Frontier League Girls Water Polo
First Team
Halie Straathof, Cate, D, 12
Ella Hendilks, Cate, Att., 10
Second Team
Tilly Bates, Cate, D, 11
Lila Dresster, Cate, 12
Honorable Mention
Cate: Liana Schmidt, 12; Aparna Iyer, 12
TVL Girls Basketball
First Team
Tori Kelley, Carpinteria, G, 12
Second Team
Monique Sanchez, Carpinteria, G/F, 12
Honorable Mention
Carpinteria: Harmony Reed, 12; Kayana Diaz, 11.
TVL Girls Water Polo
Co-MVP Nicole Poulos, GK, Carpinteria, 12; Gaia Hinds, Malibu, 2M, 11.
Second Team
Alisa Lemere, Carpinteria, Driver, 12
Morgan Whitney, Carpinteria, 2M, 12
Frontier League Boys Soccer
Second Team
Jack Luckhurst, Bishop Diego, 10