Carpinteria, Cate Winter Sports Athletes Earn MVP Honors

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 9, 2017 | 3:13 p.m.

Three athletes from Carpinteria High and one from Cate earned MVP awards, and coaches from Carpinteria and Bishop Diego were honored by their peers in the Tri-Counties Athletic Association for winter sports.

The TCAA includes the Tri-Valley and Frontier Leagues.

Carpinteria’s girls soccer team won the Frontier League championship, and two members of the squad were named MVP’s on the all-league team. Laura Valdez was named the top goalkeeper and Alejandra Garcia the top defender. Both are juniors.

The Warriors's Charles Bryant was named Coach of the Year.

Two Warriors were picked to the all-league first team: junior forward Alejandra Alvarez and freshman midfielder Dayne Wagner.

Bishop Diego senior forward Jill Gianinni and Cate junior midfielder Isabella Montes de Oca were first-team selections.

Cate senior forward Christian Herman was name the Offensive MVP in the Tri-Valley League for boys soccer. 

Local players named to the first team were Ryan Borchardt of Cate and Vincent Gonzalez and Brian Garcia of Carpinteria.

Also earning MVP honors was Carpinteria’s Nicole Poulos. The senior was voted the Goalkeeper of the Year in Tri-Valley League girls water polo.

James Coronado, who in his first year led Bishop Diego to second place in the Tri-Valley League for boys basketball, was named the TVL Coach of the Year.

Here is the list of local players on the All-Frontier and All-Tri-Valley League teams for winter sports.

Tri-Valley League Boys Basketball

Coach of the Year: James Coronado, Bishop Diego

First team

Terrell Richardson, Carpinteria, 11

Mitch Cota, Bishop Diego, 12

Dylan Street, Bishop Diego 11

Second team

Dominic Sturdivan, Carpinteria, 11

Will Goodwin, Bishop Diego, 11

Andrew Ziehl, Bishop Diego, 11

Honorable Mention

Nick Martel, Bishop Diego, 11

Luis Mendez, Bishop Diego, 11

Noah Nuno, Carpinteria, 10

Eli Correa, Carpinteria, 12

Chris Ramirez, Carpinteria, 10

TVL Boys Soccer

Offensive MVP: Christian Herman, Cate, 12

First Team

Ryan Borchardt, Cate, MF, 12

Vincent Gonzalez, Carpinteria, F, 11

Brian Garcia, Carpinteria, GK, 12

Second Team

Ben Jessup, Cate, D, 11

Gabriel Barajas, Carpinteria, MF, 11

Jovanny Avila, Carpinteria, MF, 11

Honorable Mention

Cate: Cullen Barber, GK, 10; Baker Fox, MF, 10

Carpinteria: Luis Garcia, 10; Alberto Arroyo, 10; Abel Gutierrez, 11.

Frontier League Girls Basketball

First Team

Kylie Koeper, Bishop Diego, G, 12

Natalie Whiting, Bishop Diego, G, 11

Amber Thiery, Cate, 12

Second Team

Ann Bentajado, Bishop Diego, F, 12

Morgan Prinz, Cate, F, 12

Honorable Mention

Bishop Diego: Veronica Morones, 12; Andrea Castellanos, 12

Cate: Maya Blattberg, Piper Brooks, Elle Smith.

Frontier League Girls Soccer

Goalkeeper of Year: Laura Valdez, Carpinteria, 11

Defender of Year:  Alejandra Garcia, Carpinteria, 11

Coach of Year: Charles Bryant, Carpinteria

First Team

Alejandra Alvarez Carpinteria, F, 11

Dayne Wagner, Carpinteria, MF, 9

Jill Giannini, Bishop Diego, F, 12

Isabella Montes de Oca, Cate, MF, 11

Neema Mugofwa, Cate, MF, 9

Second Team

Elizabeth Estrada, Carpinteria, F, 12

Aisha Duarte, Carpinteria, MF, 11

Yaneli Silvia, Carpinteria, MF, 12

Aly Springer, Carpinteria, D, 9

Anna Coronado, Bishop Diego, D, 11

Clare Velez, Bishop Diego, MF, 11

Emily Burns, Cate, D, 11

Honorable Mention

Cate: Maddie Erickson, 10; Sophie Johnson, 11; Julia Farmer, 11

Carpinteria: Ava Gropper, 12; Erika Estrada, 9; Emmelly Santillon, 10.

Bishop Diego: Mariand Alvarez, 10; Claire Nelson, 12; Julia Gregson, 9.

Frontier League Girls Water Polo

First Team

Halie Straathof, Cate, D, 12

Ella Hendilks, Cate, Att., 10

Second Team

Tilly Bates, Cate, D, 11

Lila Dresster, Cate, 12

Honorable Mention

Cate: Liana Schmidt, 12; Aparna Iyer, 12

TVL Girls Basketball

First Team

Tori Kelley, Carpinteria, G, 12

Second Team

Monique Sanchez, Carpinteria, G/F,  12

Honorable Mention

Carpinteria: Harmony Reed, 12; Kayana Diaz, 11. 

TVL Girls Water Polo

Co-MVP Nicole Poulos, GK, Carpinteria, 12; Gaia Hinds, Malibu, 2M, 11.

Second Team

Alisa Lemere, Carpinteria, Driver, 12

Morgan Whitney, Carpinteria, 2M, 12

Frontier League Boys Soccer

Second Team
Jack Luckhurst, Bishop Diego, 10

