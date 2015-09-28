Carpinteria Celebrates a Half Century of Cityhood

Advice

The city of Carpinteria is celebrating 50 years of cityhood all through 2015, but officials set aside special time to commemorate the anniversary Monday night.

On the same date in 1965 — Sept. 28 — Carpinteria was officially incorporated as a California city.

Carpinteria City Council members applauded a series of presentations from community agencies during Monday’s regular meeting, reminding attendees of all the city has accomplished the past 50 years.

They commended Carpinteria for retaining its small-town values and for being a great place to work and play, with the state’s safest beach, admirable nature preserves and efficient government stewardship.

Carpinteria also follows the rules and is an exemplary recycler, according to representatives from the city’s Ventura-based trash collector, E.J. Harrison & Sons.

First District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal called Carpinteria's his favorite city council within his district.

“Can I say that out loud?” Carbajal joked.

The Carpinteria Unified School District, Goleta City Councilman Michael Bennett, representatives for Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and Congresswoman Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and others read resolutions in honor of the city’s birthday.

The city of about 13,000 residents was described as one of America’s finest small towns, with a rich history dating back to the late 1700s.

Mayor Gregg Carty, who served with Councilman Wade Nomura on the City Council 50th Anniversary Committee formed last year, thanked the large crowd for coming and for keeping the city charming and economically viable.

The city also handed out a number of certificates and pins to residents and organizations, including Carpinteria Beautiful, which awarded the city a special donation.

The City Council approved several resolutions related to the anniversary, including one for the city itself and another specifically to congratulate residents with a time capsule.

Carty said the capsule will be buried at the flagpole on Linden Avenue later this year in conjunction with the 2015 Holiday Parade.

“Interesting to see what we actually put in it,” the mayor said, noting someone mentioned a bottle of scotch and note to the future council. “It’s not a bad idea.”

Anniversary festivities officially kicked off during a 50th Anniversary-themed 2014 Holiday Parade entry by the Carpinteria High School Future Farmers of America.

The celebration culminates with a street party celebration Thursday courtesy of the California Avocado Festival, which hosts it 29th annual event Friday through Sunday at 800 Linden Ave., near Carpinteria Avenue in downtown Carpinteria.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .