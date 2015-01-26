Carpinteria Celebrates Its Outstanding Citizens

David Powdrell and Gabriel Zapien-Ybarra are named Carpinterians of the Year

A large and enthusiastic crowd was on hand over the weekend as the Carpinteria community gathered to celebrate some of its most noteworthy residents and businesses.

David Powdrell was honored as the 2014 Carpinterian of the Year while Gabriel Zapien-Ybarra was named Junior Carpinterian of the Year.

The 57th annual Carpinteria Community Awards Banquet and Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting was held Saturday night at the Boys & Girls Club, with the theme of "Honoring Our Past … Celebrating Out Future."

Lynda Lang, Carpinteria Chamber CEO, noted that the event is a chance each year to "cheer those in the community who have gone well beyond the call of duty with ongoing leadership and giving qualities."

Powdrell was recognized for his longtime dedication to a variety of volunteer programs.

His efforts have included packing and delivering meals to homebound seniors for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County; volunteering for Carpinteria's Downtown Host Program and Carpinteria Beautiful; and serving as volunteer photographer for a variety of local organizations.

He also serves on the boards of the Carpinteria Valley Arts Council and the Friends of the Library.

Powdrell was described as someone who has served Carpinteria "with kindness, grace and giving."

Zapien-Ybarra is a senior at Carpinteria High School, where his GPA is nearly 4.3.

After graduating in June, he hopes to attend either USC or Baylor University, with the aim of combining sports, science and business to purse a degree in kinesiology.

Organizers said Zapien-Ybarra "is passionate about Carpinteria, and wants to make a positive local impact after college."

Also honored Saturday night were Whimsy Antiques, small business of the year; Shepard Place Apartments, large business of the year; Debbite Stevens Kuhn, chamber ambassador of the year; Powdrell, chamber volunteer of the year; and Brandon Sportel and Ema Irene Edrington, educators of the year.

Finalists for Junior Carpinterian also included Adrianna Morales and Jonathan Cleek.

