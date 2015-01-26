Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 1:13 pm | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Carpinteria Celebrates Its Outstanding Citizens

David Powdrell and Gabriel Zapien-Ybarra are named Carpinterians of the Year

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 26, 2015 | 11:44 a.m.

A large and enthusiastic crowd was on hand over the weekend as the Carpinteria community gathered to celebrate some of its most noteworthy residents and businesses.

Powdrell
David Powdrell was honored Saturday night as the 2014 Carpinterian of the Year. (Contributed photo)

David Powdrell was honored as the 2014 Carpinterian of the Year while Gabriel Zapien-Ybarra was named Junior Carpinterian of the Year.

The 57th annual Carpinteria Community Awards Banquet and Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting was held Saturday night at the Boys & Girls Club, with the theme of "Honoring Our Past … Celebrating Out Future."

Lynda Lang, Carpinteria Chamber CEO, noted that the event is a chance each year to "cheer those in the community who have gone well beyond the call of duty with ongoing leadership and giving qualities."

Powdrell was recognized for his longtime dedication to a variety of volunteer programs.

His efforts have included packing and delivering meals to homebound seniors for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County; volunteering for Carpinteria's Downtown Host Program and Carpinteria Beautiful; and serving as volunteer photographer for a variety of local organizations.

He also serves on the boards of the Carpinteria Valley Arts Council and the Friends of the Library.

Powdrell was described as someone who has served Carpinteria "with kindness, grace and giving."

Zapien-Ybarra is a senior at Carpinteria High School, where his GPA is nearly 4.3.

After graduating in June, he hopes to attend either USC or Baylor University, with the aim of combining sports, science and business to purse a degree in kinesiology.

Organizers said Zapien-Ybarra "is passionate about Carpinteria, and wants to make a positive local impact after college."

Also honored Saturday night were Whimsy Antiques, small business of the year; Shepard Place Apartments, large business of the year; Debbite Stevens Kuhn, chamber ambassador of the year; Powdrell, chamber volunteer of the year; and Brandon Sportel and Ema Irene Edrington, educators of the year.

Finalists for Junior Carpinterian also included Adrianna Morales and Jonathan Cleek.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Ema Irene Edrington and Brandon Sportel were named Carpinteria educators of the year Saturday night. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 