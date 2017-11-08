Carpinteria Chamber Calls for Community Awards Nominees

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber will honor extraordinary community members at the 60th Annual Community Awards Banquet Saturday, Jan. 27. Nomination forms are available on the chamber's website carpinteriachamber.org.
Deadlines for submitting nomination application forms are:
» Carpinterian of the Year 2017 — Friday, Dec. 15
» Large Business 2017 — Friday, Dec. 15
» Small Business 2017 — Friday, Dec. 15
» Merit Award Recognition 2017 — Friday. Dec. 29
» Jr. Carpinterian of the Year 2017 — Monday, Nov. 27
Serving as the Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet, the public is invited to join the festivities at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club as the 2017 recipients are recognized:
Carpinterian of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Chamber Ambassador of the Year, Outstanding Educators of the Year, and Junior Carpinterian of the Year.
Merit awards will recognize volunteers from multiple organizations including the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, service clubs and other nonprofits.
For nomination forms, visit carpinteriachamber.org I, phone 684-5479, or email [email protected] I.
— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.