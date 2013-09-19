Golfers Take Their Best Swings at Carpinteria Chamber of Commerce Tournament

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce held its 18th annual Golf Tournament at the Glen Annie Golf Club in Goleta on Sept. 12.

With more than 65 players and additional attendees at the after-golf festivities, the day was a win-win for the players, the Chamber of Commerce and the Junior Carpinterian Scholarship Fund.

The Women's Longest Drive was shared by Anne Clark and Marlene King. Steve Greig took the title for the Men's Longest Drive. The player Closest to the Hole was Julian Covert.

The First Place Low-Net trophy went to the team from DAC International — Daniel Carcia, Stan Lay, Ryan Kane and Jim Marks. The team from Kruger, Bensen, Zeimer Inc. — Joe Wilcox, Tim Marme, Arian Schipper and Steven Trider — took the First Place Low Gross trophy.

A great day was had by all.

Next year's tournament is slated for Thursday, Sept. 18 at the Glen Annie Golf Club.

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.