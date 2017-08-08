Carpinteria Chamber Hosts Legislative Breakfast

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D.-24th Dist., and Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District Chief Ray Navarro will be the featured speakers at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce‘s Legislative Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Rincon Beach Club.

Carbajal will discuss his experience in Congress, bipartisan efforts and federal issues, and local impacts on businesses. Navarro will talk about the future of mobile integrated healthcare, and the evolving fire service with community paramedicine.

The Legislative Breakfast is designed to brief the business community on the latest business trends, legislative updates, economic development, and relevant issues that affect the community. The event also offers opportunities to network.

The breakfast is sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust.

The invitation is open to the public. Cost to attend is $40 for members, $50 for non-members. RSVP required by calling 684-5479, or emailing [email protected]

Rincon Beach Club at 3805 Santa Claus Lane. Doors open at 7:30 a.m.

To sign up today or for more information, contact Joyce at the chamber, 684-5479, or [email protected]

— Joyce Donaldson.