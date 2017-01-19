Monday, April 23 , 2018, 9:46 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Carpinteria Chamber Lauds Community Leaders for 2016

By Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | January 19, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

2017

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber will be rolling out the red carpet to celebrate the stars of the community at the 59th Annual Community Awards Banquet 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club, 4849 Foothill Road.

Serving as the chamber’s Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet, the public is invited to join 325 chamber and community members as the honor the 2016 award recipients:

Large Business of the Year — Mission Linen Supply

Small Business of the Year — Meister & Nunes, PC

Carpinterian of the Year — to be announced at banquet

Junior Carpinterian of the Year (one finalist gets $4,000, two semi-finalists get $1,500; each receives scholarship) — Finalists Samuel Truax, Ana Delgado, Maria Zamora

Outstanding Educators of the Year — Brett Weiberg and Curt Johnson

Chamber Ambassador of the Year — to be announced at Banquet

Merit awards honoring volunteers from multiple organizations including the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Service Clubs and Nonprofit’s (22) — to be announced at banquet

Tickets are $100 per person and include hors d’ouevres, dinner and program, hosted wine and beer, and valet parking.

Limited seats are still available. RSVP to 684.5479 or [email protected]

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce is a 501 C (6) non-profit organization.

 
