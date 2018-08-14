Carpinteria Chamber Serves Up Culinary Crawl

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Culinary Crawl ... a Taste of Carpinteria will be held Friday, Sept. 7, in downtown Carpinteria.

Opening festivities are at 5:30 p.m. with a Prosecco Toast and Tasty Tapas at The Food Liaison. Wearing embossed chef’s aprons, 300 patrons will then hit the pavement on Carpinteria Avenue to Linden Avenue.

“We are thrilled to once again bring this exclusive business friendly event to Carpinteria, designed to boost our restaurant’s customer base and multiply sales by increasing their visibility with new customers, loyal patrons, and playful tourists” said Joyce Donaldson, president/CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“The Culinary Crawl ... a Taste of Carpinteria will serve as an economic stimulator to our local economy, providing a fun-filled dining experience while strengthening and promoting the business community as a whole,” she said.

This year features Tasty Tapas from 12 local restaurants including Jack’s Bistro & Famous Bagels, Nutbelly Pizzeria, Phoevermore, Reynaldo’s Bakery, Rincon Brewery, Siam Elephant, The Food Liaison, and Uncle Chen Restaurant.

The after-party at the Carpinteria Arts Center will offer Arts, Eats and Beats from: Chocolats du CaliBressan, Island Brewing Co., Rincon Coffee Roasting Company, and Rincon Events & Zoo Catering.

Drinks and desserts will be accompanied by live entertainment at the Arts Center.

The chamber thanks the following sponsors.

Full Plate Sponsors: Latitude 34 Technologies, Meister & Nunes, PC, Mission Linen, and WEV’s #LoveLocal.

Silver Spoon Sponsors: Alliance Wealth Strategies, American Legacy Solutions-Kathy Ornelas, Carpinteria First Committee, E.J. Harrison & Sons, and The Towbes Group.

Tickets are $50, which includes Chef’s Keepsake Apron, Prosecco Toast at opening festivities, and Tasty Tapas. Buy tickets online at www.carpinteriachamber.org.

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.