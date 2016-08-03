Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 3:35 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Chamber to Discuss Casitas Pass Project, Open Streets Initiative at Public Workshop

By Joyce Donaldson for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | August 3, 2016 | 1:35 p.m.

Local businesses are encouraged to join the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce for an overview of the Linden and Casitas Pass project from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 10, 2016, at the Carpinteria Arts Center.

Immediately following the project overview, Open Streets will host a public brainstorming meeting from 6:30-8 p.m. in collaboration with the chamber.

Open Streets initiatives are held in over 100 communities in North America and around the world, with stretches of roadway temporarily closed to cars for a day and opened up as a public park to promote physical fitness, public health and wellness, biking, skating, walking and community pride.  

Plans are underway for an Open Streets event in Carpinteria Saturday April 1, 2017. 

Help shape this family-friendly community event by attending the brainstorming meeting. Watch a short movie about Open Streets, enjoy food and refreshments and help build partnerships and gather ideas to help make this initiative a reality.

For additional information, call the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce at 805.684.5479 or send an email to [email protected].

Joyce Donaldson is the president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 
