Carpinteria Chamber to Reveal State of Community

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual State of the Community Luncheon 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, May 18, at Rincon Beach Club, 3805 Santa Claus Lane.

Guest speakers include Peter Rupert, Carpinteria Mayor Fred Shaw and 1st Dist. Supervisor Das Williams.

Rupert, the executive director of UCSB Economic Forecast Project, will present an economic update and talk about disaster impacts and recovery, the local real estate market, and local retail and tourism.

Shaw will provide updates on the proposed tax measure, cannabis overview, Carpinteria State Beach, 101 Project- Phase 4, and business recovery.

Williams will discuss the county's budget, libraries, and mental health services.

Title sponsor for the event is Cox Communications.

RSVP required and seating is limited. Cost to attend is $50 for members, $55 for non-members. To reserve a seat, visit www.carpinteriachamber.org

For more information, contact the chamber at 684-5479 or email [email protected]

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.