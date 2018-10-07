Sunday, October 7 , 2018, 4:34 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Children’s Project Health Fair Just What Doctor Ordered

Family event includes screenings and learning activities

Family Health Fair drew 213 people last year.
Family Health Fair drew 213 people last year. (Courtesy photo)
By Ann Pieramici for Carpinteria Children’s Project | October 7, 2018 | 2:57 p.m.

Carpinteria Children’s Project (CCP) will host its seventh annual Family Health Fair, 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, offering free health screenings for adults, and children ages 3 months-12 years at its campus in Carpinteria, 5201 8th St.

“We are so grateful for all of the local agencies who are partnering with Carpinteria Children’s Project to offer free screenings, educational workshops and learning activities for the families in our community,” said Maria Chesley, CCP executive director.

“The day is a fun and informative way to stress the importance of taking care of your health,” she said.

Among the free activities will be screenings for blood pressure, BMI and fluoride, all provided by local agencies.

There will also be educational workshops stressing the importance of dental hygiene and a healthy diet, with healthy choices offered by the on-site Kid’s Farmer’s Market.

Last year’s event drew 213 attendees, and organizers say they hope to increase participation this year. The event is open to families with young children in the community.

The Health Fair is sponsored by 27 agencies including:

Alarcon Legal, Community Action Commission, CADA, California Rural Legal Assistance, CALM, Carpinteria Health Care Center, Domestic Violence Solutions, Child Health & Disability Prevention Program.

Coalition for Sustainable Transportation, Family Service Agency, FoodBank, Friends of the Carpinteria Library, Hospice of Santa Barbara, Importa, Lions International, Linkden, Listos, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Santa Barbara Public Library,  B Bike, SBCC, Surgical Eye Expeditions International, SRE, Ventanilla de Salud, Standing Together to End Sexual Assualt, and United Blood Services.

The Carpinteria Children’s Project provides early childhood education for ages 2-5, early elementary afterschool programs and a Family Resource Center supporting parents and caretakers.

CCP also serves as the coordinating hub of the Thrive Carpinteria Partner Network, a formal partnership of early childhood education and social services providers.

For more information, call 805-566-1619 or visit http://carpchildren.org/about/.

— Ann Pieramici for Carpinteria Children’s Project.

 

