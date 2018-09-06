Carpinteria Children’s Project Hosts Family Fun Day

Carpinteria Children’s Project (CCP) invites all families with children ages 2-12 to its Family Fun Day, 4-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at its main campus, 5201 Eighth St.

Among the free family activities will be face painting, arts and crafts, a book fair, story time, games and a raffle. First 5 Express will be on site providing Talk, Read and Sing stations with activities and prizes.

First 5 Express is a bilingual children’s activity center that travels across California to inspire families with children ages 5 and younger to make healthy choices and understand the importance of a child’s earliest years.

Activities are geared toward engaging children and their families in fun talk, read and sing behaviors that inspire the continuation of these activities at home.

“We appreciate Linkedin, First 5 and the Surf Dog Cart joining with us to share Family Fun Day with young families in our community,” said Maria L. Chesley, executive director of CCP.

“We are excited to provide an opportunity for parents and children to enjoy being together at the Carpinteria Children’s Project,” she said. “It’s also a fun way to stress the importance of daily talking, reading, or singing with children, even newborns.”

Family Fun Day participants can enjoy refreshments from Kona Ice and Surf Dog Cart. The event is sponsored by CCP, Linkedin and First 5 of California.

CCP provides early childhood education for ages 2 to 5, early elementary afterschool programs, and a Family Resource Center supporting parents and caretakers.

CCP also serves as the coordinating hub of the Thrive Carpinteria Partner Network, a formal partnership of early childhood education and social services providers.

For more information, contact 805-566-1619 and for details on CCP, visit http://carpchildren.org/about/.

— Ann Pieramici for Carpinteria Children’s Project.