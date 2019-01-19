Pixel Tracker

Saturday, January 19 , 2019, 3:10 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Children’s Project Names Teresa Alvarez Associate Director

By Maria Chesley for Carpinteria Children’s Project | January 19, 2019 | 1:40 a.m.
Teresa Alvarez
Teresa Alvarez

The Carpinteria Children’s Project has appointed Teresa Alvarez (formerly Segovia) as its new associate director. Alvarez previously worked at the Carpinteria Children’s Project (CCP) as director of Family Resource Center.

“I am happy to be back at CCP, a nonprofit that serves the community that I call home,” Alvarez said. “I am also excited to work alongside our dedicated teachers and staff to help CCP continue thriving.”

“We are grateful to the J.S. Bower Foundation for providing a supplemental grant that allowed us to hire Teresa,” said Maria Chesley, executive director. “We are thrilled to have her, and the additional leadership will allow CCP to spearhead efforts to create a system of care for young children in Carpinteria.”

Alvarez has some 10 years of experience in the nonprofit field and has worked with local nonprofits including United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara and Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. Most recently she served as executive director of El Centrito Family Learning Centers.

She earned her BA in sociology from UCSB and an MA in psychology from Antioch University, Santa Barbara.

The Carpinteria Children’s Project’s mission is to build a culture of success, through community partnerships, where all children are successful cradle to career. For more information, call 805-566-1602 or visit www.carpchildren.org.

— Maria Chesley for Carpinteria Children’s Project.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 