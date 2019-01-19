Carpinteria Children’s Project Names Teresa Alvarez Associate Director

The Carpinteria Children’s Project has appointed Teresa Alvarez (formerly Segovia) as its new associate director. Alvarez previously worked at the Carpinteria Children’s Project (CCP) as director of Family Resource Center.

“I am happy to be back at CCP, a nonprofit that serves the community that I call home,” Alvarez said. “I am also excited to work alongside our dedicated teachers and staff to help CCP continue thriving.”

“We are grateful to the J.S. Bower Foundation for providing a supplemental grant that allowed us to hire Teresa,” said Maria Chesley, executive director. “We are thrilled to have her, and the additional leadership will allow CCP to spearhead efforts to create a system of care for young children in Carpinteria.”

Alvarez has some 10 years of experience in the nonprofit field and has worked with local nonprofits including United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara and Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. Most recently she served as executive director of El Centrito Family Learning Centers.

She earned her BA in sociology from UCSB and an MA in psychology from Antioch University, Santa Barbara.

The Carpinteria Children’s Project’s mission is to build a culture of success, through community partnerships, where all children are successful cradle to career. For more information, call 805-566-1602 or visit www.carpchildren.org.

— Maria Chesley for Carpinteria Children’s Project.